Analysts Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Target Price at $68.60

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMHC. Raymond James began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,989,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,989,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $5,966,317 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,065,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after acquiring an additional 71,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $63,137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,125,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,976,000 after buying an additional 391,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $69.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.95.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

