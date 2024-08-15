Analysts Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Target Price at $84.47

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

FOUR opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.34 and its 200 day moving average is $70.13. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The company had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 39,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,506,205.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,962 shares in the company, valued at $39,830,446.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 52,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

