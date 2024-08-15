Analysts Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) PT at $145.56

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $153.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.60. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $154.65. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

