Analysts Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) PT at C$100.08

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$100.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$111.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$93.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$104.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$72.03 and a 1-year high of C$104.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$94.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$91.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

