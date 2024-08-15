Analysts Set FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) PT at $1.11

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTCI shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In other FTC Solar news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 212,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $48,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,403,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,700.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 114,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $50,479.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,082,184 shares in the company, valued at $476,160.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ahmad R. Chatila bought 212,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $48,944.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,403,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,700.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in FTC Solar by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,923,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,189,960 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in FTC Solar by 527.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 83,334 shares during the period. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.59. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

