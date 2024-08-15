Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 675.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $8.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.48. 1,780,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,416. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.90.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

