AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative net margin of 47.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%.
AmpliTech Group Trading Down 0.7 %
AmpliTech Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.00. 14,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,269. AmpliTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66.
AmpliTech Group Company Profile
