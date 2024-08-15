Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.25

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share by the medical research company on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Amgen has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Amgen has a payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amgen to earn $20.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $322.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a 12-month low of $248.38 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

