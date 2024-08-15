American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $35,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.14.

American Tower Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AMT traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.55. 518,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,149. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.48. The company has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $236.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

