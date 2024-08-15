American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.14

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 1465090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

AHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

In other news, CEO Danny Prosky bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 2.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,970,000 after acquiring an additional 157,762 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $63,269,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,337,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,260,000 after buying an additional 290,740 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth about $22,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

