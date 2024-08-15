American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 2.2% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in American Express by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after buying an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Express by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $4.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,281. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.86. The firm has a market cap of $175.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $256.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

