Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Announces Earnings Results

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amcor updated its FY25 guidance to $0.72-0.76 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.720-0.760 EPS.

Amcor Stock Up 1.8 %

AMCR traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,416,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,256,770. Amcor has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

