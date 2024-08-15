AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $119.34 and a 12-month high of $229.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $89.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.56.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $717.85 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Free Report ) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned 1.30% of AMCON Distributing worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

