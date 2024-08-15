Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports.

Alto Neuroscience Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE ANRO traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.86. Alto Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 26.02, a current ratio of 26.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ANRO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alto Neuroscience

In related news, insider Adam Savitz bought 12,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $152,069.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

