Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

