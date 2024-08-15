Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim cut Altimmune from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.80.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALT

Altimmune Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $6.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.13. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 22,645.37%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 1,150.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.