AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC) Short Interest Up 150.0% in July

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AlphaTime Acquisition stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. AlphaTime Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition by 10.1% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 165,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition by 27.1% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 35,849 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in AlphaTime Acquisition by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 121,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in AlphaTime Acquisition by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 437,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

AlphaTime Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

