Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Down 0% After Insider Selling

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $163.10 and last traded at $163.61. 3,716,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 28,123,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.67.

Specifically, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,108 shares of company stock worth $17,365,854 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 61.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,824,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $332,365,000 after purchasing an additional 691,328 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Treynor Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 24,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.