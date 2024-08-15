Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $199.00 to $204.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Allstate traded as high as $183.51 and last traded at $180.59, with a volume of 127980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.95.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Allstate from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.56.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $212,771,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $83,561,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $81,571,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $95,764,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,955,000 after buying an additional 464,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.
Allstate Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allstate Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 81.24%.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
