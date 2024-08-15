Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALL. StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.56.

Get Allstate alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.50. 245,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,876. Allstate has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $184.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.17.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.42) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.24%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Allstate by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $884,508,000 after purchasing an additional 90,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,771,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Allstate by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,545,000 after acquiring an additional 47,038 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Allstate by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,007,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,948,000 after acquiring an additional 31,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 818,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.