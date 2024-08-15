Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0621 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERH traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 27,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,328. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $10.54.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.