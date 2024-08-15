Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2024

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0621 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERH traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 27,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,328. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.