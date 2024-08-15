Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Trading Down 5.5%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.28 and last traded at $36.49. 197,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 353,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.63.

ALGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $662.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average of $59.88.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.93. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $666.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,350,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth $7,187,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

