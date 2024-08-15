Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Gap Up to $220.03

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $220.03, but opened at $231.69. Align Technology shares last traded at $236.43, with a volume of 97,987 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.07.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 52.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 36.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

