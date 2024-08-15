Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 2.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.4% on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $103.00 to $106.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alibaba Group traded as high as $81.88 and last traded at $81.39. Approximately 16,095,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 16,558,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.47.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BABA. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 315.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $204.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

