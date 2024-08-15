Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cormark increased their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.50 to C$18.75 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of ASTL stock traded up C$1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.86. 122,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,844. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 1.48. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of C$8.71 and a 12 month high of C$13.95.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

