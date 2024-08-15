Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.09% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cormark increased their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.50 to C$18.75 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.
View Our Latest Report on ASTL
Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 7.9 %
About Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Steel Group
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.