Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.01. 407,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 550,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 121,323 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in Algoma Steel Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 345,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 190,600 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter worth about $1,229,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $19,461,000. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

See Also

