Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Price Performance

NYSE AA opened at $31.10 on Thursday. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

