Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 24,636 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 85,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 46,880 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,013 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

AKAM stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.98. The company had a trading volume of 612,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.55. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

