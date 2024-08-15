AirBoss of America Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

TSE BOS remained flat at C$4.30 on Thursday. 1,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.63, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$3.65 and a 12 month high of C$6.31. The firm has a market cap of C$116.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at AirBoss of America

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.75 per share, with a total value of C$57,500.00. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cormark upped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.00.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

