Aion (AION) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $155.16

Aion (AION) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $155.16 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00076349 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00016703 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008086 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 74% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

