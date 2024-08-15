AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from AGL Energy’s previous final dividend of $0.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21.

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

