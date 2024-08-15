Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Agenus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair cut shares of Agenus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Agenus from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Agenus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agenus has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Agenus Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. Agenus has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $96.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agenus will post -10.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agenus by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,401,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134,232 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 2,016,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 252,124 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 910,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 858,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 236,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 1,959.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 757,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 720,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

