AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $121.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $85.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. AGCO has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $132.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.85.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In related news, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in AGCO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in AGCO by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

