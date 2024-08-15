Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

AEMD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.32. 802,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,404. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.