AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 61,650 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 61,650 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.16% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.83. 496,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,083. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $2.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

