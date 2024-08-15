AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 3,409 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% during the 1st quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,828 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at about $162,690,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,979.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,794,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,052,000 after buying an additional 1,708,198 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,202.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,602,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,334,000 after buying an additional 1,533,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,315,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JAAA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.65. 1,674,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,222. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

