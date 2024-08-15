AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 29 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 79.2% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded up $14.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $650.87. The stock had a trading volume of 486,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,236. The stock has a market cap of $181.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $633.65. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $691.77.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

