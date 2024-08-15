AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 260 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 31,080.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after acquiring an additional 74,282 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock traded up $3.22 on Thursday, hitting $276.45. 82,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,448. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $249.84 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares in the company, valued at $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,847,207 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

