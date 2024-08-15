AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 11,089 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,089 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 8,312,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,304,000 after buying an additional 532,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9,507.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 504,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,937,000 after acquiring an additional 499,501 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 245,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,980,000 after buying an additional 160,327 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,800,000. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,581,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,932,000 after acquiring an additional 89,667 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,414,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,170,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.25. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

