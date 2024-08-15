AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,557,000 after acquiring an additional 166,639 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 821.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after buying an additional 144,195 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,029,000. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 169,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after buying an additional 80,002 shares during the period. Finally, Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,830,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,030. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.79. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $82.40.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

