AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after acquiring an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. now owns 286,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,615,000 after acquiring an additional 151,554 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 52,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 121,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.94. 7,321,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,975,592. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

