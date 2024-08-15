AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 8,844 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.28. 490,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,587. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

