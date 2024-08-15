AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 39,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.12. 1,138,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,201. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $85.86.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.