AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $214,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,130.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,589 shares of company stock worth $39,989,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $17.92 on Thursday, reaching $1,111.30. 221,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,532. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,059.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,058.52. The firm has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

