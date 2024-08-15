AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,089,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,808,000 after buying an additional 85,434 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,080,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,911,000 after purchasing an additional 95,632 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,618,000 after buying an additional 1,617,687 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,872,000 after buying an additional 378,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,757,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,913,000 after buying an additional 78,737 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

SCHG traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.86. 1,492,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,566. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.03 and its 200 day moving average is $94.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $105.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

