AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Performance

Autoliv stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.43. 329,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,793. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.37 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Autoliv

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.