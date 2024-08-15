AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 4,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global Trading Up 0.7 %

BG traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $96.43. The company had a trading volume of 327,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,042. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.69. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $115.84.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

