AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.09% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIS. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,226,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,487,000 after buying an additional 95,474 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,098,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after acquiring an additional 76,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DFIS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 536,876 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

