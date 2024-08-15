AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 203 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,316 shares of company stock worth $3,001,149. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Chubb Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $272.88. 764,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,332. The company has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $198.10 and a fifty-two week high of $277.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.43 and its 200-day moving average is $256.97.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

