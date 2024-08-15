AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,619,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 73,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.72. 3,044,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,197,619. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $32.66. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.